Move-in day a spectacle at Les Schwab Tire Center
Employees worked in the heat Monday morning to unload 160,000 gross pounds of tires, wheels, shocks and brake parts at the new Les Schwab Tire Center on Mono Way in East Sonora. The center is scheduled to open for business at 8 a.m. today.
