Unless state lawmakers can strike a deal before June 15, it appears likely that a $65 million courthouse in Sonora will remain in a state of arrested development for at least another year. Gov. Jerry Brown's revised budget proposal released late last week doesn't include additional funding that would allow the project to begin construction in the next fiscal year from July 1 to June 30, 2018.

