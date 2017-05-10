Mi-Wok Ranger Station to give away 60...

Mi-Wok Ranger Station to give away 60K tree seedlings

12 hrs ago

BOX: For more information, call the Mi-Wok Ranger Station at 586-3234, Groveland Ranger Station at 962-7825, or Stanislaus National Forest headquarters in Sonora at 532-3671. Staff at the Mi-Wok District Ranger Station have 60,000 conifer seedlings to give away free to homeowners who are trying to reforest their properties.

