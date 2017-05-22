Luc's mother Romel, widow Cassy and daughter Serene
This year's run featured 183 participants at the local event in Tuolumne and an additional 250 runners that participated in virtual runs from locations all over the world. All proceeds will fund scholarships given out by the Major Lucas Gruenther Legacy Foundation.
