Lucas II device

Saturday May 6

The Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District has activated the Lucas II - a machine the Chief says will save lives. As earlier reported here, the Sonora Area Foundation paid 80 percent of the nearly $15,000 price tag for the equipment with the district's auxiliary picking up the rest of the tab.

