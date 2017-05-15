Leaders extend deadlines for committe...

Leaders extend deadlines for committee applications

19 hrs ago

City of Sonora residents will get a few extra weeks to apply for openings on several key committees and groups related to land-use planning, parking and traffic, roads, and marijuana regulations. After failing to receive much interest for the positions during an application period from April 25 to May 8, the Sonora City Council voted to extend the deadlines at a meeting Monday night.

