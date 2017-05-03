Johnson retires, Kraft becomes SAF president
Jim Johnson, president the Sonora Area Foundation Board of Directors, has retired after serving on the board for 12 years, eight as president. Mark Kraft, a Tuolumne County native who joined the board in 2015, was elected president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
