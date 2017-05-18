Honoring Fallen Peace Officers
Law enforcement agencies from around Tuolumne County gathered at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds yesterday to honor officials who have fallen in the line of duty. It is one of many similar type somber events taking place around the state and nation this week in honor of National Peace Officer Memorial Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC