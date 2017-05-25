Helicopter Activity Near Dragoon Gulch
There has been a helicopter flying low over areas of Sonora this morning, notably near Dragoon Gulch, but there is no confirmation yet from officials as to the reason. It is not related to any investigations being carried out by the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, CHP, or CAL Fire, according to officials with those agencies.
