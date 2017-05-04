Group prepares court challenge to Sto...

Group prepares court challenge to Stone Mill Center

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Union Democrat

A group opposed to a 16,000-square-foot commercial center near the Pedro Wye intersection between Sonora and Columbia is preparing a legal challenge against the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors' approval of the project last month. Donald B. Mooney, an attorney for the Tuolumne County Citizens for Responsible Growth, submitted a notice of intent Thursday afternoon to the County Counsel's Office that's required before a lawsuit can be filed in open court, according to Deputy County Counsel Carlyn Drivdahl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,571 • Total comments across all topics: 280,817,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC