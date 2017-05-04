Group prepares court challenge to Stone Mill Center
A group opposed to a 16,000-square-foot commercial center near the Pedro Wye intersection between Sonora and Columbia is preparing a legal challenge against the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors' approval of the project last month. Donald B. Mooney, an attorney for the Tuolumne County Citizens for Responsible Growth, submitted a notice of intent Thursday afternoon to the County Counsel's Office that's required before a lawsuit can be filed in open court, according to Deputy County Counsel Carlyn Drivdahl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC