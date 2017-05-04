Group prepares court challenge to Stone Mill Center

A group opposed to a 16,000-square-foot commercial center near the Pedro Wye intersection between Sonora and Columbia is preparing a legal challenge against the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors' approval of the project last month. Donald B. Mooney, an attorney for the Tuolumne County Citizens for Responsible Growth, submitted a notice of intent Thursday afternoon to the County Counsel's Office that's required before a lawsuit can be filed in open court, according to Deputy County Counsel Carlyn Drivdahl.

