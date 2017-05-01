Group marches to shine light on climate change
Andrew Clemo, 35, of Sonora, is the founder of the People's Environmental Network, a local group established in October 2015 to press for action on climate change. The group organized Saturday's solidarity climate march in downtown Sonora that drew two dozen people.
