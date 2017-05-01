Good weather brings out droves of spring festers

A more open Coffill Park made its debut Saturday at the annual Spring Festival after being closed for most of the month to remove a large, stone monument that was previously located in the middle of the park. A petting zoo by Zooz Xing near Courthouse Square in downtown Sonora was a hit with youngsters Saturday during the city's annual Spring Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sheala Wilkinson, the city's special events coordinator who has organized the Spring Festival since 2000, said she believes the clear, sunny weather helped bring out one of the best turnouts in years.

