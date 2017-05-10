Gardeners' 22nd annual tour slated for May 21
Mark your calendars for Sunday, May 21, when UCCE Master Gardeners of Tuolumne County will host its 22nd annual garden tour. This year's theme is "Over the Garden Gate," as we tour "peeking into" various gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the very first time, the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden will feature a plant sale.
