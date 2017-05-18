Foothill Leadership Academy students give back to the community
The student leaders at Foothill Leadership Academy in East Sonora presented a range of community service projects Thursday at the school's annual Student Impact Showcase. Students at the school are responsible for completing 20 hours of volunteer work in a project or cause of their choice and for presenting their efforts during the showcase.
