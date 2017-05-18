Foothill Leadership Academy students ...

Foothill Leadership Academy students give back to the community

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Union Democrat

The student leaders at Foothill Leadership Academy in East Sonora presented a range of community service projects Thursday at the school's annual Student Impact Showcase. Students at the school are responsible for completing 20 hours of volunteer work in a project or cause of their choice and for presenting their efforts during the showcase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,401 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC