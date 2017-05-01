Food Court, TCEDA And Vision Statement On Sonora Agenda
The Sonora City Council will hold a public hearing tonight on plans to rezone the property at 15 Pesce Way so that a food court can be constructed. The location, next to the AM/PM Mini Mart, is the site of the former Sonora Motors car dealership, and currently sits vacant.
