Food Court, TCEDA And Vision Statemen...

Food Court, TCEDA And Vision Statement On Sonora Agenda

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: My Mother Lode

The Sonora City Council will hold a public hearing tonight on plans to rezone the property at 15 Pesce Way so that a food court can be constructed. The location, next to the AM/PM Mini Mart, is the site of the former Sonora Motors car dealership, and currently sits vacant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,794 • Total comments across all topics: 280,708,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC