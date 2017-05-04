First Friday Art Walk returns to Jamestown with new locations
"Images of Mexico," featuring photography by Laurie Lehmann, will be on display at Inner Sanctum Cellars wine tasting room during this month's First Friday Art Walk event on Cinco de Mayo. The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with various venues offering live music and art displays.
