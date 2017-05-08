Family finds Mother Lode Roundup stolen treasure

Joanna Egger and her boys, Grayson, 8, Gavin, 7, and Grant, 4, all of Sonora, found the map to the stolen treasure about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning under a pile of cans at the top of Twain Harte Grade. The family has been searching almost every morning since the clues started coming out as part of a history lesson for the boys, who are homeschooled.

