Drug Bust At Downtown Sonora Home
The Tuolumne Probation High Risk Supervision Team, and deputies with the Sheriff's Office, carried out the bust at the home of 24-year-old Richard Meza on South Green Street. Officials located 25.9 grams of heroin and .45 grams of methamphetamine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC