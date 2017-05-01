Committee may study selling Sonora Dome, portions of Wildcat Ranch
The Sonora Union High School District Board of Trustees will consider establishing an advisory committee to explore the possibility of selling the Sonora Dome and Wildcat Ranch. While acknowledging "selling school property is a long and complicated process, there are many stages to be able to do that," Ankrom said.
