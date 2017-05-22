Comic con comes to Sonora

Comic con comes to Sonora

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: The Union Democrat

Sonora's first comic con will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 29 in the John Muir Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. The event is organized by Ohana Comic Con, a company run by Turlock video-game store owner Tom Star, his wife, two daughters, and son-in-law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC