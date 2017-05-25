CHP Gearing Up For Busy Memorial Day Weekend
The coming weekend is the traditional kickoff to the busy travel season, so traffic is anticipated to be very heavy at times in the Mother Lode. Sonora Area CHP Officer Faustino Pulido reports that all available officers will on the road during a Maximum Enforcement Period that runs from 6pm Friday through late Monday evening.
