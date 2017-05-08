Caltrans Road Roundup For Next Week

Caltrans' Tuolumne County guardrail improvements project may bring nightly ten-minute delays due to flaggers conducting one-way traffic controls along Highway 49 and 108 Sunday through Friday morning. The sections include between County Dump Road and Twain Harte Drive from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m.; also between Helipo Road and Snowwhite Ridge Drive from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.; and along Highway 108/49 between Woods Creek Bridge and Old Wards Ferry Road from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. During that same time frame, rail work will be done along Highway 49 from Harvard Mine Road to Rolling Hills Road and from Columbia Way to Pesce Way in Sonora.

