Best advice for parade day: come early

The 2017 Mother Lode Roundup Parade will roll into downtown Sonora this weekend, bringing several road closures that both drivers and parade-goers should be aware of. The parade, which begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, is slated to bring thousands of visitors into the downtown area, closing city streets and parts of Highway 49 to parking and vehicle traffic.

