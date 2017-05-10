Band Review Honors Restivoa s Legacy
There was a packed house at Dunlavy Field on Wednesday evening for the popular yearly tradition leading up the the Mother Lode Roundup. At the opening of the night it was announced that the event has officially been renamed in honor of the late Rick Restivo, who taught music and drama at local schools for over 30 years.
