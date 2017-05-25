At least three more weeks before Sonora and Ebbetts passes open
Sonora Pass on Highway 108 will not be open during the Memorial Day weekend for the first time in over a decade, and Ebbetts Pass on Highway 4 will also not be open over the Memorial Day weekend for the second time in the past decade. Caltrans District 10 Public Information Officer Warren Alford said that the "immensity of the task" of clearing record snowdrifts, boulders, trees and debris was the reason for a delay of at least "a few weeks" in a prospective opening date for the passes.
