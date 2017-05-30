Anonymous tip prompts search for body

The Sonora Police Department initiated a search this morning in the heavily wooded area north of Fairview Lane based on an anonymous tip call that reported a dead body in the area. The search is being conducted north of Stockton Road, Fairview Lane and Forest Lane, an area marked by dense foliage and a sloping terrain adjacent to the Dragoon Gulch Trail and the Woods Creek Rotary Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.