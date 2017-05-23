Amador County leaders agree to contra...

Amador County leaders agree to contract with Sonora juvenile hall

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Union Democrat

Amador County's chief probation officer will soon have the option to send young offenders to the newly opened Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Sonora. At a meeting Tuesday in Jackson, the Amador County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Tuolumne County to use the new regional juvenile hall on an as needed basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,545 • Total comments across all topics: 281,240,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC