Amador County leaders agree to contract with Sonora juvenile hall
Amador County's chief probation officer will soon have the option to send young offenders to the newly opened Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Sonora. At a meeting Tuesday in Jackson, the Amador County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Tuolumne County to use the new regional juvenile hall on an as needed basis.
