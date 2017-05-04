a Foot Chase In Sonora Led To the Arr...

a Foot Chase In Sonora Led To the Arrest of a Wanted Man

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: My Mother Lode

A Sonora man wanted on drug and theft charges was chased down by deputies at the Crossroads Shopping Center, which attracted a crowd of curious onlookers. Tuolumne County Sheriff's officials report a deputy recognized 22-year-old Majer Montoya, wanted on several arrest warrants related to drug sales, forgery, and possession of a stolen vehicle and property, in a blue SUV in downtown Sonora Thursday around 3:15 p.m. The deputy called for backup and pulled the vehicle over on Sanguinetti Road above Panda Express.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16) Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,275 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC