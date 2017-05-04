a Foot Chase In Sonora Led To the Arrest of a Wanted Man

A Sonora man wanted on drug and theft charges was chased down by deputies at the Crossroads Shopping Center, which attracted a crowd of curious onlookers. Tuolumne County Sheriff's officials report a deputy recognized 22-year-old Majer Montoya, wanted on several arrest warrants related to drug sales, forgery, and possession of a stolen vehicle and property, in a blue SUV in downtown Sonora Thursday around 3:15 p.m. The deputy called for backup and pulled the vehicle over on Sanguinetti Road above Panda Express.

