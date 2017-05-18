A Chance To Get Rid Of Hazardous Household Waste
If paint, motor oil, and insect spray cans are piling up - now is the time to dispose of them as Tuolumne County will take them off your hands. Officials with the county's solid waste division stress that the public must call 800-811-2435 and make an appointment in order to drop off items.
