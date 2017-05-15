A Big Crowd For the Mother Lode Roundup Parade

Mother Nature provided plenty of sunshine and temps in the low 60's that brought out a large crowd on Saturday morning to line Washington Street in Sonora for the 60th annual Mother Lode Roundup Parade. Cowboys and girls riding horses, marching bands, flashy cars, fire engines, kids, robots, dogs, politicians and plenty of floats rolled down Sonora's main drag to the delight of the revelers.

