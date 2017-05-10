60th annual Roundup: Recollections of...

60th annual Roundup: Recollections of a Mother Lode tradition

During the first annual Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo on Mother's Day 1958, a light rain fell on attendees packed into the stadium seating at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. This "threatening weather" may have been an ominous omen for the annual endurance of the event, but for the 7,500 people that deluged downtown Sonora over the weekend, a new tradition was decidedly formed.

