Young People Wanted To Join Explorer Program
The Law Enforcement Explorer Program is an important asset for today's youth that allows them to explore the career opportunities offered in the law enforcement profession. In addition, Explorers are exposed to and learn correct information about the criminal justice system, which often is a topic of conversation among their peers.
