Volunteers spruce up the fairgrounds
About a dozen volunteers spent their morning Saturday cleaning up the Mother Lode Fairgrounds at 220 Southgate Drive in Sonora. Work completed in front of the main office, Creekside and John Muir buildings included weeding flower beds, mowing lawns, weed trimming, leaf blowing and raking, according to Bart Bloom, who serves on the board of the nonprofit Friends of the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.
