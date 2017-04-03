Utility Work To Slow Downtown Sonora Traffic
Inclement weather is extending a local contractor's time on the job, which is expected to impact downtown traffic early next week. According to the owner of Matt Burgess Construction, both next Monday and Tuesday, South Stewart Street will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to complete underground utility work already in progress.
