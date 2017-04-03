Twain Harte man accused of assaulting roommate
About 9:30 a.m., Tuolumne County Sheriff deputies responded to a home on the 19000 block of Wanita Way in Twain Harte when one of the residents heard his roommates arguing and two gunshots outside, a Tuolumne County Sheriff news release said. "The roommate who called us left the home as the altercation was starting and was not involved," said Tuolumne County Sheriff Public Information Officer Andrea Benson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC