Tuolumne County's juvenile hall opens
The Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility, off Old Wards Ferry Road in Sonora, began housing county youths Monday evening. After more than 17 years of trying to make Tuolumne County's juvenile hall a reality, the Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Sonora had its first full day of operation Tuesday.
