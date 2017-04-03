Tuolumne County supervisors OK shoppi...

Tuolumne County supervisors OK shopping center

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Union Democrat

Martin Blake, a resident of Columbia, speaks Tuesday night against a proposed commercial development at Parrotts Ferry Road and Union Hill Road. Beetle Barber, a homeowner in Columbia, speaks Tuesday night in favor of a proposed commercial development at Parrotts Ferry Road and Union Hill Road, between Columbia State Historic Park and downtown Sonora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar 25 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Tuolumne County was issued at April 05 at 2:17PM PDT

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,353 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC