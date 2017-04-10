Tuolumne County Plans To Hire Marijuana Working Group Facilitator
The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors are planning to finalize the process for hiring a facilitator for the newly created marijuana working group. The group was organized by the Board of Supervisors to recommend a plan moving forward following the passage of Proposition 64, which legalizes marijuana for recreational use in California.
