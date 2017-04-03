Tree Worker Killed On The Job In Butt...

Tree Worker Killed On The Job In Butte Fire Burn Scar

A 22-year old Sonora man tragically perished while working as part of a tree mortality tree removal crew in the Butte Fire burn scar yesterday. Calaveras County Coroner Kevin Raggio says he is still in the process of contacting family members so he is not yet releasing the name of the victim.

