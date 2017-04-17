Tree Worker In Tuolumne County Killed During Accident
A man cutting down a tree was tragically killed over the weekend on Cedar Springs Road near the Tuolumne Road North intersection. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office reports that the man was fatally injured late Saturday afternoon after falling when the tree he was cutting down fell into power lines.
