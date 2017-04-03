Traffic Alert In Sonora

The city has hired Matt Burgess Construction to do the work which will close off South Stewart Street between Lytton and Williams streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Crews will be digging across the street during the day to make the repairs and then back filling dirt into the hole and covering it so the roadway can be reopened to traffic overnight.

