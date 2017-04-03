Traffic Alert In Sonora
The city has hired Matt Burgess Construction to do the work which will close off South Stewart Street between Lytton and Williams streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Crews will be digging across the street during the day to make the repairs and then back filling dirt into the hole and covering it so the roadway can be reopened to traffic overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC