Traffic Alert In Sonora

Traffic Alert In Sonora

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: My Mother Lode

The city has hired Matt Burgess Construction to do the work which will close off South Stewart Street between Lytton and Williams streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Crews will be digging across the street during the day to make the repairs and then back filling dirt into the hole and covering it so the roadway can be reopened to traffic overnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar 25 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC