Town Halls Focused On Universal Healthcare Set For Sonora

Town Halls Focused On Universal Healthcare Set For Sonora

10 hrs ago

The California Nurses Association is sponsoring a pair of town hall meetings that will be held Thursday at the Sonora Opera Hall. Similar type events are being held up and down the state, and the purpose is to give an overview of recently introduced Senate Bill 562, authored by Democratic Senators Ricardo Lara and Toni Atkins.

