Todd Schroeder Returns To Sonora High School
Musician and Composer Todd Schroeder will return to the Mother Lode on Saturday April 8th for the Young Artist Grant Benefit Concert at Sonora High School. Each time Schroeder performs at Sonora High School, he plays on the school's 1964 Model B Steinway Grand Piano.
