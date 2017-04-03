Todd Schroeder Returns To Sonora High...

Todd Schroeder Returns To Sonora High School

Musician and Composer Todd Schroeder will return to the Mother Lode on Saturday April 8th for the Young Artist Grant Benefit Concert at Sonora High School. Each time Schroeder performs at Sonora High School, he plays on the school's 1964 Model B Steinway Grand Piano.

