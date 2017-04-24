Sushi chefs set up shop in Sonora

Shiro Ninja Japanese Bistro Bar and Grill is scheduled to open next Wednesday at 147 S. Washington St., according to owners Than Shwe, 40, and his wife, Than Than, 43, both of Sonora. For the past three years, the Shwes have cultivated a following in the Mother Lode as sushi makers for markets in Angels Camp, Murphys and Twain Harte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.