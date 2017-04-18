Sunny break possible Wednesday, weath...

Sunny break possible Wednesday, weather clearing by Friday

A series of light storms is expected to bring more cloud cover, drizzle, showers and possible thunderstorms to the Mother Lode today, followed by a break of sunshine Wednesday and more chances of showers or rain Thursday. Sunny weather with highs in the 70s is expected Friday through Sunday for Murphys, Angels Camp, Columbia, Sonora and Jamestown.

Sonora, CA

