SRMC Staff Moves Reflect Focus On Community Partnerships

As a major expansion at a local medical center continues with full-tilt construction on its cancer center, personnel moves are also in play. Today, Sonora Regional Medical Center made the formal announcement that Kara Turpen is its new manager of philanthropy and director of community relations.

