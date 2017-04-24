Sonora's Jewish community subject of talk

Patricia Perry will give a presentation on Sonora's Jewish community in the 1880s and early 1900s at a meeting May 11 of the Tuolumne County Historical Society. The 7 p.m. meeting will be held in the Community Room at the Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road and is open to all interested members of the community.

