Sonoraa s Spring Festival Returns This Saturday

The streets of downtown Sonora will be filled with pedestrians, arts, music and more this Saturday as the annual Sonora Spring Festival returns along Washington Street. This free event runs along both sides of Washington Street from the Red Church to the Opera Hall and includes several of the side streets in historic downtown Sonora.

