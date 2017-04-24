Sonoraa s Spring Festival Returns This Saturday
The streets of downtown Sonora will be filled with pedestrians, arts, music and more this Saturday as the annual Sonora Spring Festival returns along Washington Street. This free event runs along both sides of Washington Street from the Red Church to the Opera Hall and includes several of the side streets in historic downtown Sonora.
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
