Sonora Woman Injured In Sawmill Flat Crash
Due to her high level of alcohol intoxication, the CHP reports that Stewart allowed her vehicle to drift off the east roadway edge, eventually hitting a large rock and a large tree. The impact with the tree caused the vehicle to stop, and Stewart was assisted after the crash by two passing motorists.
