Sonora Planning Commission to review ...

Sonora Planning Commission to review food court plan

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Union Democrat

The Sonora Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday to consider making a recommendation on whether a proposed drive-through food court next to an existing gas station on the north end of the city should move forward. Sonora couple Andy Singh and Navneet Bhatia, the owners of the ARCO ampm at 15 Pesce Way, have applied to rezone the property they own directly to the north of the gas station from "planned development" to "general commercial," so they can construct a 3,750-square-foot building that would house up to three food-service businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar 25 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Tuolumne County was issued at April 07 at 2:59PM PDT

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,245 • Total comments across all topics: 280,125,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC