Sonora Planning Commission to review food court plan

The Sonora Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday to consider making a recommendation on whether a proposed drive-through food court next to an existing gas station on the north end of the city should move forward. Sonora couple Andy Singh and Navneet Bhatia, the owners of the ARCO ampm at 15 Pesce Way, have applied to rezone the property they own directly to the north of the gas station from "planned development" to "general commercial," so they can construct a 3,750-square-foot building that would house up to three food-service businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.